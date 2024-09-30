BLESSINGS TIMES TWO FOR ARTHUR NERY

It’s turning out to be an important year for Arthur Nery — one of today’s OPM (Original Pilipino Music) hitmakers with 6.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 355K subscribers in YouTube music.

Among two major projects he recently announced, the R&B sensation has released his highly anticipated sophomore album titled II: The second, his first album in five years following the success of his 2019 debut, Letters Never Sent.

Arthur’s signature soulful sound, blending R&B with pop and heartfelt lyricism, has captivated the OPM scene, and fans are excited to hear what he has in store next.

The tracklist for II: The second has been revealed, promising a dynamic collection of songs: “Na Naman,” “I Gotchu,” “Di Nakakasawa” (feat. Kiyo), “Lullaby” (feat. Jolianne), “Get Going” (feat. Jon), “O Ninanais, Nasa’king Damdamin,” “Segundo Siguro,” “Foolish” and “Paalam Lang Ang Palagi.”

This new album comes with collaborations from artists like Kiyo, Jolianne and Jon, creating a rich and diverse sonic experience. Certainly, fans can expect Arthur’s signature songwriting skills as he was also hands-on in producing and arranging the collection along with his smooth vocals, clever wordplay and emotive melodies.

Nery will also headline a solo concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on 25 October. This marks his return to the iconic venue following his sold-out show in 2022 at the New Frontier Theater. Known for his chart-topping hits like “Pagsamo” and “Take All The Love,” the concert will likely feature fresh tracks from his new album, making it one of the most anticipated events in OPM this year.

“Nagulat ako at tinanong ko sila Boss Vic kung kaya ko na ba ito talaga and sa ngayon nasa physical preparations ako for the concert. Dapat kasi fit ako para sa concert na ito (I was ssurprised and asked Boss Vic if I am really ready for this. So now I am in my physical preparations for the concert. I should be fit enough for the show),” Arthur said

Arthur Nery’s new album and concert solidify his status as one of the most exciting voices in Filipino music today.