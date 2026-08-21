Kean firmly maintained that he and Chynna have treated their artists fairly, rejecting suggestions that they benefited from money that should have gone to the talents under their company.

“Oo naman,” Kean answered when Boy Abunda asked whether they had been fair to their artists.

He said O/C Records invested years of work in developing MRLD’s career, beginning when the singer-songwriter was still based in Leyte.

“Wala kaming kinukuhang hindi dapat kunin,” he stressed, adding that the company did what it could to help the artist build and advance her career.

The controversy erupted earlier this year after MRLD spoke about receiving only five percent in royalties from her compositions, eventually leading to her departure from O/C Records.

Kean, however, said the issue cannot be understood simply by looking at one percentage. He explained that the music industry operates through several interconnected sources of income, including recordings, publishing, live performances and endorsements.

For Kean, an artist’s earnings and contractual arrangements can vary depending on the deal, the artist’s position and the different aspects of the business involved.

“That’s why it’s called the music business,” he said, emphasizing that music and business have to work together for a career to become sustainable.

He also explained that royalties from an original sound recording are only one part of a much larger financial ecosystem. A successful song, he noted, can also create opportunities for concerts, publishing and commercial endorsements.

While defending the company’s practices, Kean admitted that the accusations affected him personally.

“Nakaka-hurt siya dahil artist ako,” he said.

According to Kean, O/C Records was created by two artists who understood the importance of creative freedom while also wanting to teach emerging talents how to navigate the professional side of the entertainment industry.

He acknowledged that the public may have heard only one side of the disagreement but said he has no interest in fighting through social media.

Instead, Kean said he would rather settle concerns through direct conversations.

“Kung may problema, kung may concerns, kung may negotiations, anything, punta ka sa opisina, usap tayo,” he said.

The O/C Records executive also revealed that MRLD was not the only former artist with whom he experienced friction.

Kean admitted there had also been tension between him and singer-songwriter Arthur Nery, another artist previously associated with the label.

“Si Arthur Nery, honest to goodness, may tension. Nagkaroon kami… we didn’t see eye to eye,” Kean shared.

He said an arrangement was eventually made with Viva Records’ Vic del Rosario to transfer the artist. Asked whether his relationship with Arthur had since been repaired, Kean admitted he did not think so.

Despite their professional differences, Kean said he holds no personal ill feelings toward Arthur and wishes him and everyone else well.

As for the questions surrounding O/C Records, Kean made clear that he remains willing to discuss disagreements face-to-face rather than prolong them online.

“Mag-usap tayo. Huwag yung social media,” he said.

For Kean, the controversies have exposed the often complicated relationship between creativity and commerce in the music industry. But amid the criticism, he continues to stand behind the way he and Chynna have managed their company and insists that O/C Records never intentionally took anything that did not rightfully belong to it.