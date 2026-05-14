Cordillera cultural group slams AI remixes of Salidummay songs on Spotify

DKK emphasized that Salidummay’s music has long been rooted in preserving Cordilleran culture and defending ancestral lands rather than commercial gain. The organization expressed concern that the unauthorized uploads contribute to the commercialization of indigenous culture through AI-generated content.

The group demanded the immediate removal of the songs from Spotify, stressing that no official discussions or agreements had taken place between Salidummay and the entity behind the AI account.

DKK also called on the public to support the band’s authentic recordings instead of the AI-generated remixes. The organization noted that most of Salidummay’s original works are available on YouTube, while the group’s 1987 self-titled album remains officially accessible on Spotify.