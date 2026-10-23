Arthur Nery’s hit songs get a fresh live treatment as Spotify launches an exclusive experience celebrating the connection between artists and their most dedicated listeners.

Arthur Nery Spotify 360: A Full Circle Celebration of Music and Fandom, held on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Music hits differently when it is shared. For Arthur Nery’s devoted BINHIs, that feeling took center stage at Spotify 360: A Full Circle Celebration of Music and Fandom, held on 22 October at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

The exclusive Spotify Premium experience brought the singer-songwriter closer to his top listeners, turning their everyday streaming habits into an opportunity to experience his music beyond their playlists.



Andrea Adriano

Designed to reward listening loyalty, Spotify 360 selected fans based on their Spotify listening data, giving them access to a gathering dedicated to the artist they have supported through countless streams.

The event featured the Spotify 360 Milestones Museum, where fans explored highlights from Arthur’s musical journey and the achievements that helped him build a devoted following.

Arthur Nery's Spotify 200M rings at The Spotify 360 on Museum on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

Arthur Nery's Concert Outfits at The Spotify 360 Museum on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

Arthur Nery's Spotify 360 Museum October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

The evening’s highlight was Arthur’s live set, featuring Na Naman, Binhi, Pagsamo, Isa Lang, and TAKE ALL THE LOVE. Accompanied by a live strings section and choir, the singer-songwriter gave his well-loved tracks richer arrangements, adding a new dimension to songs fans have long listened to on repeat.

Arthur Nery Spotify 360: A Full Circle Celebration of Music and Fandom, held on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

Arthur Nery with special guest Jolianne at Spotify 360: A Full Circle Celebration of Music and Fandom, held on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

Arthur Nery Spotify 360: A Full Circle Celebration of Music and Fandom, held on October 22 at New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac. Andrea Adriano

Special guest Jolianne also joined Arthur onstage to perform their 2026 collaboration, Palayo Sa Mundo, bringing another memorable moment to the celebration.

For Arthur, seeing his listeners in person offered a different perspective on the connection he has built with them through streaming.

“On Spotify, I can see how people are listening to my music, but standing in front of Binhis who’ve made my songs part of their lives for years is something else. Some of them have been with me since the very beginning. Seeing and hearing them sing every word back that night made me realize how much we’ve grown together,” said Arthur.

The event also highlighted Arthur’s continued growth on Spotify. Since joining RADAR Philippines in 2020, his listenership has grown 13 times, surpassing 2.8 billion streams. His track Isa Lang ranks among the platform’s three most-streamed songs in the Philippines, while “Take all the love that I give” is the most-shared lyric in his catalog.

These milestones reflect the connection between Arthur and his listeners, whose continued support has helped bring his music to a wider audience. Through Spotify 360, that digital connection became an opportunity for fans to experience their favorite artist in person.

The experience will continue beyond the event, with Arthur’s performances set to appear on Live Sa Spotify, a new playlist dedicated to local live video performances. A five-episode editorial watchfeed will also document his journey and the event, allowing fans to revisit the experience and other listeners to discover the performances.

Produced in partnership with Nine Degrees North, Spotify 360 brings together exclusive fan access, artist experiences, and live performances to celebrate the relationship between artists and the people who keep their music playing.