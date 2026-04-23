BTS x Spotify bring 'Swimside' immersive fan experience to Manila

BTS and Spotify are teaming up to bring the SWIMSIDE immersive fan experience to Manila.

Set from 1 to 3 May at the Glorietta Activity Center, the event will bring to life the group’s recent record, Arirang. Activities include a specially curated photo zone, an interactive sound wave bar, a dedicated room for streaming, a lighthouse setup for fan chants, and a collection of SWIMSIDE-themed essentials for attendees to enjoy.

This is exclusive to Spotify Premium users. Registration opens on 24 April at 12 p.m., and only one pass will be issued per account. Tickets are non-transferable.

The Manila leg follows successful runs in Seoul, Tokyo, and New York, with upcoming stops in Mexico, Brazil and Jakarta.

BTS is also scheduled to return to Manila for a two-day concert on 13 to 14 March 2027.