Spotify expands AI push beyond music streaming

Spotify is expanding beyond music streaming as it deepens its push into artificial intelligence-powered personalization, creator subscriptions, audiobooks, and fan engagement tools as part of its next growth strategy.

During its 2026 Investor Day, Spotify executives outlined plans to transform the platform into what the company described as a “media player for the generative era,” leveraging AI and user behavior data to deliver more personalized content experiences.

Spotify Co-CEO Gustav Söderström said the company is developing what it calls a “Large Taste Model,” which uses Spotify’s proprietary listening data and user preferences to personalize content recommendations in real time.