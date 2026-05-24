Spotify expands AI push beyond music streaming

Spotify is expanding beyond music streaming as it deepens its push into artificial intelligence-powered personalization, creator subscriptions, audiobooks, and fan engagement tools as part of its next growth strategy.
During its 2026 Investor Day, Spotify executives outlined plans to transform the platform into what the company described as a “media player for the generative era,” leveraging AI and user behavior data to deliver more personalized content experiences.
Spotify Co-CEO Gustav Söderström said the company is developing what it calls a “Large Taste Model,” which uses Spotify’s proprietary listening data and user preferences to personalize content recommendations in real time.
Meanwhile, Spotify Co-CEO Alex Norström said the company’s long-term growth strategy focuses on increasing engagement across music, podcasts, and audiobooks while expanding premium subscription offerings.
Among Spotify’s new features is “Reserved,” a ticketing tool that gives select Spotify Premium subscribers early access to concert tickets before public sale. Spotify said the feature is designed to strengthen fan engagement and provide artists with new ways to connect with audiences.
Spotify also announced new licensing agreements with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group that will allow users to legally create song covers and remixes using participating artists’ catalogs. The feature will launch as a paid add-on for Premium users.
The company is likewise introducing subscription tools that will allow creators to offer memberships directly to fans through Spotify, creating recurring revenue streams and deeper audience interaction.
Spotify is also expanding its audiobook business, which is projected to generate $100 million in annualized recurring revenue from Audiobooks+ by July this year.
New audiobook offerings will include higher-hour add-on tiers, expanded family and student plans, and AI-powered audiobook tools such as personalized playlists and interactive prompts.
Another upcoming feature, Studio by Spotify Labs, will allow users to generate personalized audio content — including custom podcasts, playlists, and daily briefings — using AI and connected tools such as calendars and inboxes.
Spotify said its business has significantly expanded since its last Investor Day in 2022, reporting an 18 percent revenue compound annual growth rate, more than five percentage points of gross margin expansion, and nearly P3 billion in free cash flow generated in 2025 alone.
The platform currently has more than 761 million users worldwide, including 293 million paying subscribers across more than 184 markets.