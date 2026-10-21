Man mauled, shot outside Cainta home

A 27-year-old man was wounded after two men allegedly mauled and shot him outside his home in Cainta, Rizal, on 20 October, police said.

The attack happened at about 6 p.m. along Planters BERM, Westbank Road, in Barangay San Andres. It was reported to police at about 9 p.m.

According to Cainta police, one of the suspects, identified only as “Sonny,” went to the victim’s residence and challenged him to a fight.

When the victim stepped outside, the two suspects allegedly assaulted him.

The second suspect, identified only as “Kevin,” then allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim as he tried to flee, hitting his left ankle.

The victim was taken to Pasig City General Hospital for treatment.

Both suspects escaped aboard a motorcycle and remained at large as of the police report.