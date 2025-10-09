Bataan honors seniors through ‘Yan ang Lolo Ko, Yan ang Lola Ko’ talent competition

In line with the Provincial Government’s celebration of National Elderly Filipino Week, SM City Bataan hosted the “Yan ang Lolo Ko, Yan ang Lola Ko Talent Competition” on 8 October 2025.

The event was organized by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) under the Provincial Government of Bataan to showcase the creativity, vitality, and enduring spirit of the province’s senior citizens.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the celebration aims to increase public awareness of the invaluable contributions of senior citizens to society, honoring grandfathers and grandmothers as caretakers and guides of the youth.

He urged every Bataeño family to strengthen and nurture relationships across generations.

The “Yan ang Lolo Ko, Yan ang Lola Ko” talent competition brought together senior citizen groups from various municipalities in Bataan, highlighting the diverse talents and cultural richness of the province’s elderly community.

Participants performed in different categories, demonstrating that age is no barrier to artistic expression and community involvement.

In her welcome remarks, SM City Bataan Mall Head Marbie Kaneko expressed gratitude to the PSWDO for selecting the mall as the venue for the meaningful celebration. She also highlighted SM’s continuing commitment to senior welfare through SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls.

Notably, SM recently led the nationwide celebration of National Elderly Filipino Week at SM Mall of Asia in partnership with the National Commission of Senior Citizens.

“This event reminds us that our grandparents are not only sources of love and guidance, but also of creativity and inspiration,” Kaneko said.

The Provincial Government of Bataan continues to champion programs that uplift the lives of senior citizens, ensuring they remain active, appreciated, and empowered members of society.