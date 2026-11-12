The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered all regional directors and district engineers to conduct weekly inspections of government infrastructure, warning that failure to address defects could result in administrative sanctions.

In a memorandum dated 11 November 2026, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez directed officials to regularly inspect roads, bridges and other public infrastructure to identify defects and deficiencies that could endanger public safety.

Under the directive, regional directors and district engineers must personally conduct field inspections rather than remain in their offices throughout the workweek.

“Failure to comply with the foregoing instructions, or any unjustified failure to promptly address identified defects and deficiencies, shall subject the responsible officials to appropriate administrative or disciplinary action, including the imposition of applicable sanctions, as warranted by the circumstances and existing laws, rules and regulations,” Lopez warned.

The DPWH chief also required officials to document their inspections using geotagged and time-stamped photographs to ensure accountability.

Aside from identifying structural defects, officials must implement necessary corrective measures, monitor ongoing infrastructure projects and ensure the timely completion of maintenance and other public works.

They were also instructed to assess infrastructure needs within their respective jurisdictions.

Lopez emphasized that defective roads, bridges and other government facilities pose serious risks to public safety and must be addressed immediately.

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“Any identified defect or deficiency requiring immediate intervention shall be acted upon, without waiting for the submission of the monthly reports,” he said.