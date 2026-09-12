Dizon, earlier this week, met with Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda and mayors from the province’s flood-hit areas, particularly the 4th District.

He noted that Pampanga’s original flood-control master plan dated back to the 1990s but was never fully implemented because of opposition to some of its components.

Dizon said the same approach would be applied in other flood-hit provinces, including Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Zambales and Bataan, as well as other areas affected by the southwest monsoon.

Dizon said “The government is also preparing immediate financial assistance for local governments to address damage and urgent needs caused by the recent flooding."

The top DPWH official has a revolving quick response fund (QRF) of P1-billion, which can be replenished, if necessary, but acknowledged that the total amount needed to repair damage nationwide would exceed that figure.

The President had directed that disaster funds be used for the most immediate needs of local governments and communities affected by the southwest monsoon locally known as ‘habagat," said Dizon.

He said the QRF, must live up to its name and no longer function as a ‘slow response fund.’

The longer-term measures being considered are detention basins, which Dizon described as a critical flood-control solution that should be implemented nationwide.

Japanese consultants had advised the government that detention basins could be highly effective and relatively easy to build, provided that suitable land was available.

The cooperation of governors and mayors would therefore be crucial in securing land for the facilities, said Dizon.

Dizon likewise defended the government’s reliance on foreign consultants, particularly Japanese and Korean experts, saying their technical assistance had been valuable in designing solutions for flood control and other infrastructure projects.

Also, the protection of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is a priority because of its importance to the movement of people and goods in Northern and Central Luzon.

Flooding of the expressway would have a wider impact because NLEX is elevated in some sections and connects with lower-lying areas, the DPWH top honcho said .

Dizon there is a news to protect NLEX at all costs.

The government was also working to restore damaged bridges and road links, including the Agana Bridge, which is more than 40 years old. He attributed the bridge damage partly to its age and lack of maintenance, compounded by the unusually heavy volume of water, he said.

Also, the DPWH is working to restore the connection to Tarlac, with Dizon expressing hope that vehicles could again pass through the Agana Bridge by next week.

The department has already corrected the placement of barriers along a section of highway under repair in Limay, Bataan, following complaints that the makeshift setup had turned the road into an "obstacle course" for passing motorists, Dizon reiterated.

He said the barriers had been positioned inconsistently and far apart, forcing drivers to swerve repeatedly through the construction zone and raising safety concerns.

The department said it adjusted the barriers and closed off the section requiring repair so that roadworks could proceed properly and safely.

Also, the DPWH said the incident highlights ongoing concerns over road safety at construction sites across the country, particularly where poorly placed barriers and warning signs can catch motorists off guard.