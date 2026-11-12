The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has seized more than P27 million worth of substandard motorcycle helmets during a raid on a warehouse in Pulilan, Bulacan.

In a statement Thursday, 12 November 2026, the NBI said its Special Action Unit confiscated 43,512 motorcycle helmets bearing the brand name AXK, valued at approximately P27.25 million, during the implementation of a search warrant on 27 October.

The operation followed reports that substandard AXK helmets were being sold in Bulacan and Rizal.

“The Bureau is preparing criminal charges against the owners and operators of the Bulacan warehouse for violations of the Consumer Act of the Philippines,” the NBI said.

On the same day, NBI operatives arrested a store manager during an entrapment operation in Taytay, Rizal, for alleged violations of the Consumer Act.

Authorities also seized 250 motorcycle helmets worth an estimated P255,000 from the store.

The NBI said verification with the Department of Trade and Industry's Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) showed that the AXK helmets lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) certification or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC).

“Verification with the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) confirmed that ‘AXK’ helmets lack official Philippine Standards (PS) or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) certificates, violating Article 18(a) of Republic Act No. 7394, also known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines,” the bureau said.

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The certification requirements are intended to ensure that motorcycle helmets and other regulated products meet applicable safety standards before being sold to consumers.