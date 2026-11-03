Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, warned agency engineers against falsifying documents to justify questionable infrastructure projects inserted into the proposed 2027 national budget.

“Sa mga kasamahan namin sa DPWH, gusto ko lang sabihin inhenyero po kayo hindi po kayo doktor,” Lopez said in a radio interview.

Lopez issued the warning following findings by the People's Budget Coalition (PBC) that nearly 7,000 infrastructure projects worth ₱190 billion had been added to the House-approved budget without publicly available supporting documents.

The secretary said he had received information that some DPWH engineers were helping lawmakers prepare documents to support the questioned projects.

“So ‘wag n’yo na po doktorin ‘yung mga papeles,” Lopez warned.

“‘Wag na po tayo magkasubukan at mahuli natin,” he added.

Lopez stressed that safeguards introduced by his predecessor, Vince Dizon, now transportation secretary, would prevent the release of funds for projects lacking the necessary documentation.

He said project funding would require five documentary requirements: an approved program of work, geotagged photographs, budget preparation forms, a certificate of implementability, and a master plan or feasibility study, including a certificate of no objection from the local government.

“Kung wala po itong lima, kahit isa lang, pasensyahan po tayo,” Lopez said.