EDSA Carousel buses veer out of the designated bus lane to avoid potholes along the EDSA Busway in Manila on Tuesday, following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

The EDSA Busway will remain exclusive to buses despite temporary traffic adjustments allowing private vehicles to use four southbound lanes during the second phase of rehabilitation works along the major thoroughfare.

In an advisory on Tuesday evening, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clarified that private vehicles may use Lanes 1 to 4 of EDSA southbound for two weeks while road rehabilitation continues along the stretch from Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao to Guadalupe.

“The EDSA Bus Lane will remain exclusive to buses, while private vehicles may use Lanes 1 to 4 of EDSA southbound for two weeks as EDSA Rehabilitation Phase 2 continues along EDSA from Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao to Guadalupe southbound,” the DPWH said.

The temporary arrangement is intended to maintain traffic flow while road reblocking works are carried out along affected sections of EDSA.

The DPWH said traffic management measures are being implemented in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, with traffic signs installed to guide motorists through the affected areas.

Motorists are advised to follow designated traffic signs and on-site advisories to ensure safe and orderly traffic flow during construction.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is pushing to replicate the EDSA Busway in other parts of Metro Manila to ease congestion and improve public transport efficiency.

However, the existing busway received no allocation under the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program, prompting the DOTr to seek the restoration of its P1.756-billion funding proposal to sustain operations and modernization.