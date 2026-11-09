Four officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been relieved from their posts due to allegations of corruption, the department announced on Monday, 9 November.

DPWH Secretary Giovanni Lopez issued four separate memoranda ordering the relief of the officials: District Engineer Hermon Ines of the Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office, Acting District Engineer Clifton Valencerina of the Apayao 2nd District Engineering Office, District Engineer Amron Mitmug of the Lanao del Norte 2nd District Engineering Office, and Engineer Saidale Mitmug of the Cotabato 3rd District Engineering Office.

Lopez assured that he will continue to implement the DPWH’s "one-strike policy" against any erring official in the department. He noted that this policy was initiated by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon when he still headed the DPWH.

The policy is pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos to remove government officials and employees involved in corruption, Lopez added.

In his memoranda addressed to Ines, Valencerina, and Saidale Mitmug, the secretary informed them that they were relieved of their duties and functions due to alleged reports of corruption received by his office.