DOH steps up fight against childhood stunting in Laguna

Acting City Mayor Carmela A. Acebedo delivers a message during the Gawad Sinag ceremony, attended by local officials, guests and stakeholders.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Department of Health (DOH) CALABARZON has intensified efforts to combat childhood stunting by strengthening nutrition monitoring, data analysis and program planning through the NUTRI-TRACK workshop held on November 11.

The initiative, officially known as Nutrition Tracking and Review for Action Towards Zero Stunting, is designed to help local health and nutrition offices develop more targeted interventions based on accurate and updated nutrition data.

Organized by the DOH Center for Health Development CALABARZON in partnership with the Laguna Provincial Health Office and Provincial Nutrition Action Office, the workshop emphasized the importance of evidence-based planning in addressing malnutrition among children.

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Participants reviewed provincial nutrition indicators and findings from the Provincial Operation Timbang Plus (OPT+), a monitoring activity used to assess the nutritional status of children.

The first-day sessions also introduced the NUTRI-TRACK framework and strengthened participants' understanding of proper data collection, interpretation and application in local nutrition programs.

The framework follows five key steps: Target, Review, Analyze, Coordinate and Keep. These involve identifying priority areas, evaluating progress, examining gaps, mobilizing resources and sustaining interventions.

Through the initiative, health authorities aim to identify communities requiring immediate attention and improve the delivery of nutrition services.