Two drug suspects nabbed, P659K shabu seized in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY — Police arrested two suspected high-value drug personalities and seized nearly P660,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-bust operations in Iligan City.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay, Northern Mindanao police director, reported Wednesday that a 41-year-old motorcycle-for-hire driver was arrested in Purok San Miguel, Barangay Tubod, on Nov. 9.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Jan-Jan,” a resident of Barangay Santa Rosario, was allegedly caught with about 27 grams of suspected shabu valued at P183,600.

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The operation was conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Police Station 5, in coordination with the Iligan City Mobile Force Company, Police Station 4 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Northern Mindanao.

Police also confiscated items allegedly used to weigh and prepare illegal drugs.

In a separate operation around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, authorities arrested another suspected high-value drug personality in Purok 5, Barangay Saray.

The suspect, identified as alias “Bossing,” 49, a mechanic from Ozamiz City, allegedly yielded seven plastic sachets containing approximately 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000.

Police also recovered buy-bust money and other evidence during the operation.

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The two suspects are in the custody of Iligan City Police Station 5, while the confiscated substances have been submitted for forensic examination.