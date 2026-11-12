Electric poles delay ₱33M Mindoro bridge project until 2027

Pola mayor says construction will continue under a revised alignment, with partial access expected in December.

BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION — The ₱33.57-million Kabilang Ibayo Bridge in Barangay Batuhan, Pola, Oriental Mindoro, remains under construction following delays attributed to two electric poles obstructing the project. Partial access is expected by December 2026, with completion targeted for March 2027.

ORIENTAL MINDORO — Two electric poles obstructing construction have delayed the completion of the ₱33.57-million Kabilang Ibayo Bridge in Barangay Batuhan, Pola, prompting engineers to adjust the bridge's alignment to allow work to continue.

Pola Mayor Jennifer Mindanao Cruz said the bridge is expected to become partially passable by December 2026, while full completion has been rescheduled for March 2027.

The project, implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Oriental Mindoro First District Engineering Office, carries a contract cost of ₱33,572,499.66 and is being undertaken by Great Swiss Metal Builders Corporation.

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Construction began on May 21, 2025, with an original completion date of February 26, 2026. The deadline was subsequently moved to October 24, 2026, before the latest target was set for March 2027.

Cruz attributed the delays to two electric poles belonging to the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO) that stand along the planned bridge alignment.

According to the mayor, a request to relocate the poles has remained unresolved for approximately one year.

She explained that neither the DPWH nor the contractor could independently relocate the electrical facilities, forcing project engineers to consider an alternative arrangement.

Following discussions with DPWH officials and the contractor on November 4, the bridge's alignment was slightly modified to avoid the obstructing poles and permit construction to proceed.

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The new bridge is also being constructed higher than the previous structure, with concrete replacing the original steel design.

The improvements are intended to provide sufficient clearance for boats passing underneath and reduce the risk of damage from floating debris during periods of elevated water levels.

Cruz expressed frustration over the prolonged construction period, citing the inconvenience experienced by residents who depend on the bridge for transportation.

Despite the setbacks, the local government expects the completed structure to improve mobility and strengthen connections between Barangay Batuhan and neighboring communities.