Easterlies bring rains to Quezon, Laguna, Rizal

PAGASA reports rainfall in Quezon and Laguna, with similar conditions expected in Rizal

PAGASA's Rainfall Advisory No. 16 map shows areas in Quezon and Laguna experiencing light to moderate rainfall, while parts of Rizal are expected to experience similar conditions due to the Easterlies on 12 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of PAGASA)

CALABARZON — Light to moderate rains are affecting several areas in Quezon and Laguna provinces, while similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Rizal due to the Easterlies, according to a rainfall advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) early Thursday, 12 November 2026.

In Rainfall Advisory No. 16 issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA's National Capital Region Regional Weather Forecasting Center identified several municipalities in Quezon experiencing rainfall, including Tagkawayan, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig, Calauag, Mauban, Real, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao and Infanta.

In Laguna, light to moderate rains are also affecting Cavinti, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Pangil and Siniloan.

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Meanwhile, similar rainfall conditions are expected in several areas of Rizal, particularly Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cardona, Teresa and Morong.

PAGASA said the rainfall may also extend to nearby areas in Quezon and Laguna.

The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to the Easterlies, a weather system characterized by warm, moisture-laden winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

Residents and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices were advised to continuously monitor weather conditions and remain alert for possible changes in rainfall intensity.