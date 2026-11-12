Easterlies bring rains to Quezon, Laguna, Rizal
PAGASA reports rainfall in Quezon and Laguna, with similar conditions expected in Rizal
CALABARZON — Light to moderate rains are affecting several areas in Quezon and Laguna provinces, while similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Rizal due to the Easterlies, according to a rainfall advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) early Thursday, 12 November 2026.
In Rainfall Advisory No. 16 issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA's National Capital Region Regional Weather Forecasting Center identified several municipalities in Quezon experiencing rainfall, including Tagkawayan, Panukulan, Burdeos, Polillo, Patnanungan, Jomalig, Calauag, Mauban, Real, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao and Infanta.
In Laguna, light to moderate rains are also affecting Cavinti, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Pangil and Siniloan.
Meanwhile, similar rainfall conditions are expected in several areas of Rizal, particularly Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cardona, Teresa and Morong.
PAGASA said the rainfall may also extend to nearby areas in Quezon and Laguna.
The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to the Easterlies, a weather system characterized by warm, moisture-laden winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.
Residents and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices were advised to continuously monitor weather conditions and remain alert for possible changes in rainfall intensity.
PAGASA scheduled its next rainfall advisory for 8 a.m. Thursday.