PNP braces for long weekend travel rush amid ASEAN Summit

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP Chief PGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. inspect security preparations and personnel deployment at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, alongside Manila Police District Director PBGen. Arnold Casingal Santiago, ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on 11 November. The PNP, AFP, BFP, PCG, and other security and emergency response agencies have deployed personnel to secure venues and motorcade routes for the upcoming summit.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has heightened security and public safety operations nationwide in anticipation of an increase in travelers during the extended holiday period, which coincides with the country's hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits next week.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed all police regional offices to strengthen police visibility and intensify patrol operations in major transport hubs, seaports, airports, bus terminals, highways, and tourist destinations expected to experience increased passenger traffic from 14 to 18 November.

The move follows the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to secure critical transport and travel corridors while the country hosts the ASEAN Summit and millions of Filipinos take advantage of the extended holiday break.

“Even as we are occupied with security for the ASEAN Summit, our commitment to the safe travel of our fellow Filipinos remains steadfast,” Nartatez said.

“Our commanders down to the station level were already tasked to strengthen police visibility and intensify patrol operations in major transport hubs, seaports, airports, bus terminals, highways, and tourist destinations. We want every Filipino to enjoy the long weekend with the assurance that the PNP is present, prepared, and ready to respond to any security concern,” he added.

Earlier, authorities recorded a decline in passenger numbers at various ports nationwide during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, which they attributed to the short holiday period.

Authorities expect more Filipinos to travel to their hometowns and vacation destinations starting this weekend because of the longer break after Malacañang declared 16 to 18 November as special non-working days.

Government agencies have also activated emergency response contingents for the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits scheduled from 16 to 18 November.

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The deployment comprises 774 personnel and 119 specialized assets, including ambulances, fire trucks, engineering equipment, transport vehicles, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) units, tactical communications equipment, and Starlink satellite systems.

The deployment was led by Remulla, Nartatez, and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Harold N. Cabreros.

Meanwhile, Nartatez reminded travelers to take precautions before leaving their homes and remain alert throughout their journeys.

“We encourage everyone to make the most of the long weekend but never at the expense of safety and responsibility,” he said.