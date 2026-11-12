DA distributes 21 cattle to Mindoro livestock raisers

Livestock assistance under the LEED Project aims to strengthen local livelihoods and support cattle production in Victoria.

A cow grazes in a grassy area in a photograph accompanying a report on the Department of Agriculture's distribution of 21 cattle to livestock raisers in Barangay Alcate, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro, under the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) Project.

VICTORIA, Oriental Mindoro — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has distributed 21 cattle to livestock raisers in Barangay Alcate, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro, under its Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) Project, according to the municipal government.

The initiative aims to provide additional livelihood opportunities for local animal raisers by helping them expand livestock production and develop sustainable sources of income.

The distributed cattle are expected to serve as additional livelihood assets for beneficiaries, providing opportunities to increase livestock production and generate income through responsible animal raising.

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The distribution was led by Officer-in-Charge Municipal Agriculturist Manuel Gargullo, together with Barangay Alcate Technician Valentina Castillo, local farmer technicians and personnel of the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO).

The municipal government of Victoria, under Mayor Richard V. Inciong, expressed support for agricultural programs designed to strengthen the livelihoods of local farmers and livestock raisers.

The initiative also highlights the importance of proper livestock management, including adequate feeding, access to clean drinking water, suitable shelter and regular monitoring of animal health.

Beneficiaries were encouraged to coordinate with the Municipal Agriculture Office for technical assistance and guidance on cattle management and animal health.

Through the LEED Project, the DA seeks to strengthen livestock-based enterprises and provide rural communities with opportunities to improve their economic conditions.