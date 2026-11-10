A former member of the House of Representatives has surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the Mabuhay Road, Barangay San Isidro in General Santos City on 8 November 2026, as the Sandiganbayan issued four warrants of arrest against him.

The former Sultan Kudarat congressman Arnulfo Go, one of the co-accused and alleged “congtractors” in the anomalous infrastructure projects, is facing graft charges and malversation of public funds issued by the Sandiganbayan.

Go is one of the co-accused alongside three others who are tied to the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2012, including: former Lebak mayor Dionesio Besana; former Lebak treasurer Mario Labrador; and former Lebak accountant Allan Bayani Gayosa.

The surrender was facilitated by the Lebak Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office and General Santos City Police Office.

The four warrants were issued in connection with alleged violations of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code on Malversation of Public Funds.

For the PNP, the development underscores the importance of ensuring that legal processes are carried out through proper coordination, professionalism, and respect for constitutional rights. The individual was informed of the nature and cause of the warrants and apprised of his rights upon surrender.

Chief PNP PGen Nartatez emphasized that the police have a clear responsibility to assist in the implementation of court orders while ensuring that every individual is treated fairly and in accordance with the law.

“Ang batas ay may proseso, at tungkulin nating tiyakin na nasusunod ito nang maayos. Hindi natin tinitingnan kung sino ang isang tao o kung ano ang naging posisyon niya noon. What matters is that we carry out our duty fairly, professionally, and with full respect for everyone's rights,” PGen Nartatez said.