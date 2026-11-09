Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered police units nationwide to keep Christmas and year-end celebrations simple as the government implements austerity measures amid economic challenges.

Nartatez said Monday, 9 November, that regional offices and operating units must avoid extravagant spending and prioritize resources for public services.

“Amid the effects of El Niño in the country, as well as previous calamities and other economic factors, we acknowledge the need to adopt austerity measures this holiday season to ensure greater efficiency in public spending,” he said.

The directive follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call, coursed through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, for government offices to exercise spending restraint.

Nartatez cited the impact of drought, recent calamities and rising fuel costs on Filipino households and government resources.

He clarified that Christmas parties and year-end gatherings are not prohibited but must be modest and economical.

“Our police offices and units are instructed to keep holiday parties and activities simple to redirect resources toward addressing national concerns and strengthening public services,” he said.

“Christmas and year-end gatherings can be held in a simple yet meaningful activity. Let us set good example to all our kababayan,” he added.