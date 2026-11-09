The Philippine National Police (PNP) has received at least 500 tips on the possible whereabouts of Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa as authorities intensify their nationwide manhunt for the lawmaker wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, 9 November, that police teams had investigated reported sightings across Mindanao, the Visayas, Bicol and several parts of Luzon, including remote islands and communities.

"There are not less than 500 information na dumating na, and those were properly validated," Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

He said tracking teams had traveled to isolated areas, including locations accessible only after crossing multiple rivers or walking for several hours.

Despite the extensive search, authorities have yet to locate Dela Rosa.

“Hindi naman habambuhay magtatago ang isang fugitive,” Nartatez said, expressing confidence that police would eventually find the senator.

The PNP earlier activated five round-the-clock hotlines to receive information from the public, assuring tipsters that their identities would remain confidential.

Nartatez said reports had also reached police stations and individual officers through text messages and other communication channels.

Also read Lacson sees possible PNP 'loyalists' withholding info on Bato's whereabouts, vouches for Nartatez

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa's arrest.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa on 6 November 2025, which was made public on 11 May 2026, over his alleged responsibility for the crime against humanity of murder during the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

Dela Rosa, who served as police chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, has denied involvement in extrajudicial killings.