The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported a 32 percent decline in focus crimes nationwide from July to October 2026 compared with the same period last year.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, 9 November, that police recorded 9,047 incidents during the four-month period, down 4,354 from 13,401 cases in 2025.

“The PNP recorded 9,047 focus crimes incidents nationwide, down by 4,354 cases, or 32 percent, from the 13,401 cases recorded in the same period last year. For October alone, we recorded 2,295 cases, down by 1,080 incidents, or 32 percent, from the 3,375 cases reported in October 2025,” Nartatez said during a briefing at Camp Crame.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

Nartatez attributed the decline to sustained police operations and efforts to improve public safety.

In October, police conducted 5,101 anti-illegal drug operations, arresting 5,788 individuals and confiscating suspected illegal drugs valued at P192.7 million.

Authorities also arrested 8,839 wanted persons, including 2,353 classified as most wanted.

The PNP reported arresting 1,018 individuals in operations against loose firearms, accounting for 4,126 firearms and taking another 3,339 into custody for safekeeping.

Also read PNP receives at least 500 tips on Dela Rosa's whereabouts

Meanwhile, 4,506 anti-illegal gambling operations resulted in 10,289 arrests.

Police also conducted 2,927 anti-smuggling operations, arresting 635 individuals and seizing suspected smuggled goods and equipment worth P646.67 million.

Nartatez said the number of wanted persons in the PNP database had declined by approximately 200,000 over the past 14 months, from an initial 500,000.

“There are 500,000 wanted persons and until now nalimit na po natin or nabawasan natin ng about 200,000. So that is for 14 months. Of course the different operations of the PNP. imagine 200,000 if you will divide it to 12 that will account to 15,000 or 18,000 a month. So nakaparami nun and it is our objective na ito instead of 300,000 malimit natin hanggang maging zero,” Nartatez said.