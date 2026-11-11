The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified surveillance and patrols to prevent theft, robbery, fraud and other opportunistic crimes amid concerns over the peso's depreciation against the US dollar.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Thursday, 29 October, that regional and local police units had been directed to closely monitor crime trends and respond promptly to verified reports of criminal activity.

The directive followed the peso's decline to a record closing low of P64.17 against the dollar on 27 October, raising concerns about the cost of imported goods and pressure on household budgets.

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“The PNP actively monitors street-level crime trends to prevent opportunistic offenses driven by financial strain. We are tightening intelligence and community patrols in vulnerable areas to protect consumers and small business owners from economic-related crimes like theft or scams,” Nartatez said.

The police chief said the measures were intended to prevent criminals from exploiting economic uncertainty, particularly in communities and commercial areas.

He added that the PNP was coordinating its security efforts with the administration's broader measures to maintain public order and prevent unnecessary panic.

“While economic fluctuations are managed by our financial authorities, the PNP actively monitors street-level crime trends to prevent opportunistic offenses driven by financial strain. We are tightening intelligence and community patrols in vulnerable areas to protect consumers and small business owners from economic-related crimes like theft or scams,” he said.

Nartatez emphasized that police operations would also focus on protecting markets, businesses and food supply chains from criminal activities.

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“Economic challenges require law and order resilience, and the PNP stands firm as a reliable pillar of stability for every Filipino family. We remain steadfast in safeguarding our markets, securing food supply chains against illegal syndicates, and keeping our communities peaceful and orderly,” he said.