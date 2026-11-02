PRO-BAR most wanted person, ex-DI-Hassan member arrested in Sultan Kudarat

The No. 1 most wanted person at the regional level of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) and a former member of the DI-Hassan Group was arrested during a counterterrorism operation in Sultan Kudarat on 23 October 2026.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation was conducted in Barangay Poblacion, Esperanza, by personnel of the 4th Special Action Battalion (4SAB) and Regional Director’s Battalion (RDB) of the Special Action Force (SAF), together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 12 (CIDG-RFU 12), other PNP units, and the National Intelligence Coordination Agency (NICA).

The arrested individual, identified by the alias Borgo, was wanted for double murder, multiple frustrated murder, and carnapping under three warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 15, 12th Judicial Region, in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

The individual was also wanted for two counts of theft under a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court, 12th Judicial Region, Ampatuan-Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur.

The warrants for double murder and multiple frustrated murder were dated 2 February 2023, while the carnapping warrant was issued on 13 June 2024. The warrant covering the two counts of theft was dated 3 April 2023.

The CIDG-RFU 12 took custody of the arrested individual for documentation and proper disposition.

PNP chief Police General Nartatez emphasized the importance of intelligence-driven operations in preventing security threats and holding wanted individuals accountable.

"Every successful arrest reinforces our commitment to protecting communities and ensuring that no one is beyond the reach of the law," he said.

He also stressed the importance of accountability, saying, "Ang pagkakaaresto sa mga wanted person ay mahalagang hakbang upang mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas. Wala tayong palalampasin, lalo na kung seguridad ng ating mga kababayan ang nakataya."

The operation reflects the PNP Focused Agenda, its framework for institutional transformation and effective police service, particularly its priority of Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which aims to strengthen intelligence-led efforts against security threats and wanted individuals.