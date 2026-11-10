DOJ warns against unverified online legal advice

Hackers began the attacks last year and an investigation was underway to determine if the perpetrators were based in China, Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy of the Department of Information and Communications Technology told in a congressional hearing.

The Department of Justice Action Center (DOJAC) has warned the public against relying on unverified legal advice circulating on social media and other online platforms, urging Filipinos to seek guidance from qualified lawyers.

DOJAC Program Director and Assistant State Prosecutor Joan Carla Guevarra said inaccurate legal information could mislead individuals about their rights and available remedies.

"Not all legal advice found on the internet or social media is accurate or applicable to every situation," Director Guevarra stated. "Since each case has its own unique circumstances, seeking guidance from a qualified lawyer is essential to understanding your rights and determining the appropriate course of action."

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Established in 1985, DOJAC serves as the Justice Department's frontline office for free legal assistance, mediation and the handling of complaints and requests.

The center provides legal assessments involving civil, criminal and administrative concerns, as well as assistance in preparing legal documents, including affidavits.

It also offers mediation services to help parties resolve disputes voluntarily without resorting to costly court proceedings.

Cases requiring further intervention may be referred to the Public Attorney's Office (PAO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or other appropriate government agencies.

DOJAC has also expanded its community outreach through the "Katarungan Caravan" and "Justice in Action" lecture series, bringing legal assistance and information to remote communities and persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

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The initiatives form part of the government's efforts to improve access to justice, particularly for underserved communities.

DOJAC encouraged individuals facing legal concerns to consult official government offices rather than depend on unverified social media posts.