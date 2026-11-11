2 nabbed for damaging Meralco pole in Quezon City

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of two men for allegedly damaging a concrete utility pole owned by an electric company along Congressional Avenue in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as alias “Jerome,” 32, and alias “Ariel,” 30, both residents of Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

Initial investigation disclosed that at around 4 p.m. on 10 November, personnel of the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) were conducting patrol operations along Congressional Avenue when they spotted the two men allegedly damaging the lower portion of a concrete Meralco pole using a hammer and other tools.

“The officers immediately approached the suspects and asked them to present documents authorizing the activity. However, the suspects failed to provide proof of authorization, prompting the officers to arrest them,” the police report stated.

Recovered from the suspects were a metal hammer with a wooden handle, a pointed metal tool, a screwdriver, a pair of cutter pliers, and two PVC pipes fitted with metal nails. The estimated cost of the damage to the utility pole was P117,062.74.

The QCPD said police verification also showed that both suspects had previous cases involving alleged violations of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Illegal Gambling).