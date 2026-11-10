The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that the Philippine government has officially filed a petition for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and two associates to the United States.

The petition, which also names Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag, was formally lodged on 9 November 2026, before the Regional Trial Court of Makati.

The case has been raffled to Branch 145, under the jurisdiction of Presiding Judge Karen Matti Sy.

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According to the DOJ press briefer, the extradition request follows valid and executable arrest warrants issued by a U.S. court.

The respondents face severe federal charges in the United States, including: International human trafficking, Sex trafficking, Conspiracy, and Bulk cash smuggling.

Under the new Rules of Extradition, the Makati trial court is expected to issue a warrant of arrest against the extraditees.

The clerk of court will subsequently issue the corresponding summons, which, along with the petition and its complete annexes, must be personally served to Quiboloy and his co-respondents.

The DOJ emphasized that an extradition proceeding is sui generis—a distinct legal process that is not criminal in nature.