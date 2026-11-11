LTO summons BINI’s Mikha Lim over alleged distracted driving

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday summoned BINI member Mikha Lim over a viral video that allegedly showed her using a cellphone while driving.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the agency, it can be seen that the personality was recording herself while driving when her cellphone fell. Instead of stopping first in a safe place, she bent down to retrieve the cellphone from underneath the vehicle,” the LTO said.

“It can also be seen that she was holding the cellphone with both hands while driving, a dangerous act that could cause an accident and pose a risk to her safety and to other motorists,” it added.

Under a Show Cause Order (SCO) dated 11 November, Lim was ordered to appear before the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) at the LTO Central Office along East Avenue in Quezon City on 20 November 2026.

She was also directed to submit a sworn written explanation, along with supporting documents, if any, in response to the allegations.

The possible violations cited in the SCO include Republic Act No. 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act; reckless driving; and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. The LTO noted that these violations could serve as grounds for the suspension or revocation of her driver's license.