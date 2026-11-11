Samar Gov. Sharee Ann Tan has called for expanded facilities, additional medical personnel and more hospital beds to address severe overcrowding at two government hospitals where patient numbers have exceeded twice their authorized capacities.

In a letter dated 26 October 2026, Tan appealed to Health Secretary Edwin Mercado for assistance in addressing capacity constraints at Calbayog District Hospital and Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City.

Hospital reports dated 19 October showed that Calbayog District Hospital was accommodating 181 patients despite having only 75 authorized beds, equivalent to 241 percent of its capacity.

The hospital also recorded 58 new admissions and 238 outpatient consultations that day.

At Samar Provincial Hospital, patient numbers reached approximately 200 to 250 despite an authorized capacity of only 100 beds.

The overcrowding has strained emergency services, with some patients remaining in emergency rooms while awaiting available beds in hospital wards.

Calbayog District Hospital chief Dr. Jonathan Gabriel Paquit identified the need for additional facilities, medical equipment, a review of authorized bed capacity and improved patient referral arrangements.

Meanwhile, Samar Provincial Hospital officer-in-charge Dr. Jansenn Mutya sought more healthcare workers, medical equipment and assistance in upgrading the facility.

Also read 2 rebels killed in Eastern Samar clash

The hospital's development priorities include upgrading to Level 2 status, establishing Level 3 clinical laboratory capability and opening an intensive care unit.

DOH orders emergency assistance

Following Tan's appeal, Mercado directed the Department of Health's Eastern Visayas regional office to provide emergency assistance, including temporary patient accommodations, additional medical teams and healthcare personnel.

He also ordered an assessment of hospital congestion and existing patient referral arrangements.

Tan welcomed the intervention but emphasized that immediate assistance must be followed by permanent improvements to the province's healthcare facilities.

“We are confident in Secretary Mercado's leadership and his commitment to improving public healthcare, particularly for underserved communities. We are hopeful that, with his support and the close cooperation of the DOH, our hospital administrators, and the provincial government, we can promptly address these pressing needs and provide our people with the adequate healthcare facilities and services they deserve,” Tan said.

The governor reiterated the provincial government's willingness to coordinate with the DOH on hospital expansion, staffing and equipment procurement.

The overcrowding problem has persisted for more than a year. Samar Provincial Hospital was already reported to be accommodating more than 200 patients against its authorized 100-bed capacity in October 2025.