SAJ Marvic Leonen sworn in Justice Rodil Zalameda as the 28th Chief Justice



Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda officially assumed office today, 6 November, as the 28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, following an oath-taking ceremony administered by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen at the Supreme Court Session Hall.

Appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 5 November, Chief Justice Zalameda succeeds Alexander G. Gesmundo, who reached the mandatory retirement age. At 63 years old, Zalameda will lead the judiciary for a seven-year term until his mandatory retirement in 2033.

Chief Justice Zalameda brings over 30 years of legal experience to the post, having served as a trial court clerk, public prosecutor, Court of Appeals Associate Justice, and Supreme Court Associate Justice since 2019. He earned his law degree from Ateneo de Manila University in 1987.

His administration will prioritize key institutional goals:

Eliminating corruption through phased court reforms.

Upholding judicial independence across all levels of the court.

Enhancing welfare and protection for ordinary court personnel.