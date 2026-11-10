[FILES] MIAMI, FLORIDA - A FedEx plane prepares to leave the FedEx Cargo Hub at Miami International Airport on 12 February 2025 in Miami, Florida.

FedEx has introduced integrated online duty and tax payment functionality in the Philippines, allowing importers to complete key customs clearance procedures through a single digital platform.

The enhancement to the FedEx Import Tool (FiT) brings together document submission, clearance processing, shipment tracking and payment, aiming to reduce delays and simplify the import process for businesses.

The platform allows FedEx account holders and guest consignees to manage import clearances online, with real-time shipment updates and notifications through SMS, email or social media whenever action is required.

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Importers can also submit customs documents digitally, download clearance records and pay duties and taxes through credit cards, e-wallets or bank transfers without logging in.

“The continued improvement of the FedEx Import Tool reflects our commitment to making cross-border shipping simpler through digital innovation,” said Garrick Thompson, managing director of FedEx Philippines.

“By enabling online duties and taxes payments in the Philippines, we're giving customers greater convenience, visibility, and control over their import shipments, while helping them reduce delays and keep their supply chains moving,” he added.