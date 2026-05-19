FedEx expands Clark Freeport operations

The said expansion project includes a modernized facility that will span over 78,000 square metres and will feature upgraded handling and operational capabilities designed to enhance shipment flow reliability and service flexibility for customers.

Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Frederick Go and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque led the groundbreaking ceremony, underscoring the company’s thrust in developing logistics infrastructure that will support trade, investment and economic growth.

Also present were Joshua Bingcang, President and CEO, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA); Noel F. Manankil, President and CEO, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD); Agnes Devanadera, President and CEO, Clark Development Corporation (CDC); and Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, President and CEO, Robinsons Land Corporation.

“The expansion of our Clark gateway reflects our continued commitment to the Philippines and to building a smarter, more resilient network across the region,” said Masamichi Ujiie, president of FedEx North Pacific and South Pacific.

“By enhancing our operational capabilities at Clark, we are better positioned to support Philippine businesses, enable efficient cross-border trade, and provide more reliable connectivity to global markets.”

Finance Secretary Go said, “The expansion of FedEx will deepen global connectivity and strengthen local trade capabilities. Filipino firms and consumers can reach more markets while more foreign traders can reach ours. As the Asia-Pacific region grows, the Philippines will be better positioned to ride on this momentum and drive our economic growth.”

This development builds on the company’s growth in the Philippines, following the opening of its Clark gateway in October 2021, and the signing of a land lease agreement with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) in July 2024.

Construction will commence in the second quarter of calendar year 2026, with Robinsons Land Corporation, engaged as the developer. Sustainability features have been incorporated into the design to help improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

These include insulated building materials, energy-efficient glazing, a high-performance roofing system, LED lighting, skylights and electric vehicle charging stations, water-efficient fixtures, a rainwater collection system, and power-optimization equipment, with provisions for future solar power deployment.

This latest investment aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen network reliability, enhance service experience for customers and position the company to support long-term growth across the Asia Pacific region.