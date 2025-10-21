BOC, FedEx Strengthen Trade Facilitation in Subic Freeport

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Subic and FedEx Philippines are looking to strengthen coordination and collaboration to ensure seamless trade facilitation and efficient customs processes within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

During a meeting between District Collector Noel C. Estanislao and FedEx officials Allan Perrey Portacio and Marlon Maquio at the BOC building in Subic Bay Freeport Zone on Monday, both parties discussed ways to streamline customs procedures and enhance communication lines to address operational challenges related to express shipments and logistics.

Collector Estanislao emphasized the Port’s commitment to uphold transparency, efficiency, and service excellence — all in support of the Bureau’s 5-Point Priority Program, particularly in advancing ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

The engagement also underscored the importance of partnership between the Bureau of Customs and the private sector in achieving common goals of ensuring compliant, secure, and speedy movement of goods.

Collector Estanislao expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of FedEx and encouraged ongoing dialogue to ensure that both government and industry stakeholders work hand-in-hand in fostering a business-friendly environment at the Port of Subic.

This meeting reaffirms BOC–Port of Subic’s thrust toward Good Governance, Enhanced Trade Facilitation, and Stakeholder Engagement—key pillars of the Bureau’s ongoing reforms under the 5-Point Priority Program.