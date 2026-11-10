The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reopened voter registration nationwide on Tuesday, 10 November, ahead of the May 2028 national and local elections.

The registration period will run until 30 July 2027, allowing eligible Filipinos to register for the first time or update their existing voter records.

“Simula ngayong November 10, 2026 hanggang July 30, 2027, muling tumatanggap ang Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ng voter registration applications,” the poll body announced.

Comelec said registered voters may also apply for the transfer, reactivation or correction of their records during the nine-month registration period.

Applications may be filed at the Office of the Election Officer covering the applicant's residence or at designated satellite and mall registration sites.

Applicants are advised to bring a valid identification document and ensure that their requirements are complete before visiting registration centers.

“Ang bawat rehistradong botante ay may mahalagang papel sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” Comelec said.

The poll body aims to register approximately three million additional voters ahead of the 2028 elections.

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However, voter registration remains temporarily suspended in Naga City, Camarines Sur, and Batanes because of separate electoral exercises scheduled this month.

Naga City will hold a plebiscite on 21 November on its proposed conversion into a highly urbanized city, while Batanes will conduct a special congressional election on 28 November.

Registration in both areas is expected to resume one week after their respective electoral exercises.