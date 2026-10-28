Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said that voter registration will resume this Nov. 10.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will resume nationwide voter registration on 10 November 2026, following the postponement of this year's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia announced Wednesday, 28 October, that registration would remain open until 30 July 2027.

"On November 10, we will officially relaunch the voter registration throughout the Philippines,” Garcia said on the sidelines of the 7th Asian Electoral Stakeholders Forum in Makati City.

The registration period will accommodate new voters and those seeking to reactivate, transfer or update their voter records.

"For those who wish to register, reactivate their voter registration, transfer their registration, or update any of their personal data, you may do so from November 10 until July 30 of next year," Garcia said.

Despite the extended registration period, the Comelec chief urged eligible voters to complete the process early to avoid last-minute congestion.

"Don't wait until the last minute before registering. Get registered early on," he said.

The resumption follows the enactment of Republic Act 12326, which extended the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from four to five years and moved the BSKE to November 2028.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the measure into law, replacing the previously scheduled 2 November 2026 elections.