6.2M new voters for 2025 polls — Comelec

About 6.2 new voters have been processed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the latest data showed.

Based on Comelec data, a total of 6,250,050 individuals have registered for the 2025 polls.

Of this figure, 3,214,403 are female, while 3,035,647 are male.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of new registrants with 1,041,179, followed by the National Capital Region and Central Luzon with 824,239 and 705,530, respectively.

The voter registration period for the 2025 midterm polls runs until 30 Sept.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices or satellite sites.