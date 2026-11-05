Around three million voters are expected to register during the registration period that will start on 10 November and end on 30 July next year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday, 5 November.

“Plano po nating magparehistro ng mga tatlong milyon na mga botante (We plan to register three million voters),” said Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia.

Garcia noted that the country has around 71 million registered voters.

However, the chairman said the start of the registration period in Batanes and Naga City will be delayed.

Naga City will be holding a plebiscite for the ratification of its bid to become a highly urbanized city, while Batanes will hold a special election for its vacant congressional seat on 21 November.

“After po, one week after ng pag-conduct ng halalan, sisimulan na rin po natin ang registration sa kanila (Voter registration in these areas will take place a week after the voting),” said Garcia.

The Comelec chief explained that the decision to delay registration in Naga City and Batanes was meant to avoid confusing voters.

“Baka kasi akalain ng mga nagpaparehistro na porket nakapagparehistro na sila ay pwede na silang makaboto kaagad sa plebisito o kaya sa special election (They might think that they can vote in the special election or plebiscite just because they have registered),” he said.

Meanwhile, Garcia reminded the public to bring government-issued identification cards during the registration period.

The chairman stressed that Comelec will not accept barangay certificates for registration.

Garcia explained that the poll body found that barangay certificates have been issued to individuals who are not even residents of the barangay.