The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday, 10 November, that asserting the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea does not mean provoking a conflict with China, stressing that defending national territory remains its constitutional duty.

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, made the statement in response to Vice President Sara Duterte's position that maritime disputes with China should be resolved through dialogue, given the two countries' unequal military capabilities.

Trinidad said the military supports peaceful engagement but would not abandon its responsibility to protect Philippine sovereignty and maritime entitlements.

“Hindi po tayo nakikipag-away sa kahit sino mang bansa sa West Philippine Sea. Tayo lamang ay tumatayo sa ating karapatan na pinagkaloob ng Diyos sa atin, yung ating maritime entitlements, yung ating sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Trinidad said during a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo.

“By merely standing up for what is rightfully and legally ours, we are not fighting any other country,” he added.

Trinidad also rejected the suggestion that differences in military strength should prevent the Philippines from defending its maritime interests.

“Hindi pinag-uusapan yung lakas ng sandatahan. We have what we have. We are improving our capabilities. Given what we have, we are good. Given more, we could perform even better,” he said.

The AFP official cited the 2016 arbitral ruling that upheld the Philippines' maritime entitlements and rejected China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.

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He urged Filipinos, including elected officials, to support efforts to protect the country's sovereign rights.

“Every Filipino, every citizen of this country has a moral obligation to stand up for our national interest, regardless of being an individual citizen, a government employee, or an elected official,” Trinidad said.

He maintained that the Philippines was not responsible for escalating tensions in disputed waters, pointing instead to China's artificial island construction and what he described as coercive activities.

“Ang Pilipinas po ay hindi nagpasimuno ng gulo,” Trinidad said.