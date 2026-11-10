LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The province of Benguet officially opened its Adivay Festival 2026 on Tuesday, 10 November, at the Benguet Capitol Grounds, launching a monthlong celebration of community solidarity, culture and local traditions.

This year's festival carries the theme “Binnadang: We Unite, Build, and Serve for a Healthier Tomorrow,” emphasizing cooperation and shared responsibility among Benguet communities.

“Adivay” is a local term meaning coming together, while “binnadang” refers to the tradition of helping one another within the community.

Gov. Melchor Diclas and Vice Gov. Mary Fongwang-Kepes led the opening ceremonies, joined by members of the provincial board, municipal mayors and representatives of various government agencies.

The monthlong festivities feature cultural presentations, agricultural and trade fairs, sporting events, skills competitions, pageants and activities highlighting Benguet's traditions and local industries.

Among the major events are the Adivay Trade Fair, Agri-Tourism Fair, job fairs and competitions in sepak takraw, arnis, breadmaking and mocktail preparation.

The celebration will also feature a mass wedding and Miner's Day on 20 November, followed by the Grand Cañao, a traditional communal feast, on 23 November at the Benguet Sports Complex.

A Healthier Benguet Caravan is scheduled in Kabayan on 25 November, alongside other activities promoting community health and public services.

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The festival will continue through the end of November, with additional cultural programs, sports competitions and community gatherings.