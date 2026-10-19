LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The municipal government of La Trinidad is moving toward becoming a smart municipality, launching a digitalization and modernization program aimed at improving public services, traffic management, agricultural trade and disaster response.

Mayor Roderick Awingan signed Administrative Order No. 38, series of 2026, establishing the La Trinidad Smart Program, which integrates digital technology, environmental sustainability and governance reforms under a unified framework.

The initiative seeks to establish sustainable, modern, accountable, responsive and transparent governance by addressing long-standing challenges in public service delivery, infrastructure and environmental management.

A major component is the shift from paper-based transactions to an electronic governance platform using cloud computing and centralized database systems.

Planned services include an electronic civil registry, a municipal tax mapping system and paperless internal document management to streamline government transactions.

The program also targets La Trinidad's agricultural sector, particularly its vegetable trading industry.

Under the initiative, the municipality plans to digitalize operations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post and Logistics Hub, establish an online agricultural marketplace connecting farmers directly with consumers and expand financial inclusion programs for local producers.

Other priorities include improving internet connectivity, transportation systems, climate resilience, citizen participation and public safety.

Round-the-clock emergency monitoring

The municipality will also establish the La Trinidad Surveillance, Information and Communication Emergency Operations Center to strengthen disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Operating 24 hours a day under the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the facility will oversee surveillance systems and emergency hotlines while coordinating with police and first responders.

To oversee implementation, the administrative order creates a task force chaired by Municipal Administrator Franco Bawang Jr., with Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator Vicente Perez Jr. serving as co-chairperson.

Representatives from municipal departments will also participate in developing and implementing the program.

The local government plans to establish a management information system section and centralized network to oversee digital operations and maintain government technology infrastructure.

The initiative will also introduce electronic payment systems and data-driven decision-making to improve transparency, expand public access to government services and support local economic development.