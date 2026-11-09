TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The city government has turned over an electric patrol vehicle to the Tabuk City Police Station (TCPS) to strengthen police mobility while promoting environmentally friendly transportation.

The vehicle was formally turned over on 8 November and received by TCPS chief Lt. Col. Romar Pacis.

According to the city government, it is the first electric patrol vehicle donated by a local chief executive in the Cordillera region.

Mayor Darwin Estrañero said the vehicle offers an alternative to conventional patrol cars, with quieter operation and zero tailpipe emissions helping reduce local air pollution.

The city government expects the vehicle to improve police mobility and response capabilities while supporting routine patrol operations.

The turnover was witnessed by Kalinga Police Provincial Office Director Col. Peter Ngabit, 1st Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company Commander Lt. Col. Dominic Rosario, police personnel and representatives of the vehicle supplier.