Eastern Samar pledges more vehicles for police operations

BORONGAN CITY — The Eastern Samar provincial government has committed to providing additional vehicles to various units under the provincial police office to strengthen law enforcement operations.

Eastern Samar Gov. Ralph Vincent Evardone said the additional motorcycles and patrol cars would boost police visibility and make communities more accessible to law enforcement personnel.

Evardone made the commitment during the provincial launch of “S.A.F.E. Eastern Visayas: In Case of Emergency, Dial 911,” an initiative of Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) aimed at ensuring a streamlined and rapid response to fires, rescue operations and urgent medical emergencies across the province.

The S.A.F.E. Eastern Visayas initiative is the brainchild of PRO-8 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, who also implemented S.A.F.E. Negros Island during his stint as regional director of the Negros Island Region (NIR), his previous assignment before assuming his post in Eastern Visayas in August.

The unified 911 hotline connects key emergency response agencies, including the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, to facilitate swift emergency assistance.

Evardone said the provincial government would consider allocating funds for additional vehicles in its upcoming budget, stressing that police officers need adequate transportation to reach communities and respond to incidents.

"Naiisip ko kanina nung nakita ko 'yung mga motor vehicles natin, parang kulang eh, parang kulang pa. Kaya I make a commitment for the Eastern Samar Provincial Police Office, magbibigay rin kami ng karagdagang motor vehicles," Evardone said.

Evardone also commended the Eastern Samar Provincial Police Office for its increased visibility.