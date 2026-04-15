Muntinlupa deploys 8 electric patrol vehicles for police visibility, fuel savings

The mayor also emphasized that the adoption of electric mobility had long been part of the city’s planning, adding that the transition to green technology was already set even before recent international developments.



He explained that police units were prioritized to maximize street patrols and operational efficiency.



The local government is also preparing additional green mobility projects, including electric buses intended as intra-city shuttles.



“Expect more green energy projects. Marami pa tayong naka-line up, kabilang na ang paparating na 4 electric buses na magsisilbing shuttle sa loob ng lungsod," he said.

