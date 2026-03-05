PNP considers electric patrol cars amid rising fuel costs

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is studying the potential use of electric vehicles (EVs) in its patrol fleet as rising fuel prices and possible supply disruptions raise operational concerns.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., said a comprehensive assessment is underway to determine whether EVs can meet the daily demands of police operations without compromising response times.

“For an agency dependent on fuel for daily operations, the Middle East tensions serve as a wake-up call to review our patrol vehicle policy. We need to evaluate whether electric vehicles are practical, reliable, and suitable for our personnel,” Nartatez said Thursday.

The study is intended to gauge operational feasibility rather than immediate adoption, with public safety remaining the top priority. Nartatez noted that every increase in petroleum prices adds to police unit expenses, highlighting the need for cost-efficient alternatives.

Energy experts have warned that continued conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil trade, potentially driving fuel prices higher. Any transition to EVs would be carefully assessed to ensure that police mobility and emergency response are not affected.