In an unexpected revelation inside the Pinoy Big Brother house, Robbie Jaworski learned that his participation in PBB Collab Edition 3.0 comes with a special mission, as Big Brother confirmed that he is a celebrity houseguest rather than an official housemate.

The announcement surprised viewers who had grown fond of Robbie since his introduction to the reality competition, where he became known as the “Dedicated Son ng Pasig.”

During a conversation with Big Brother, Robbie was informed that his actual role inside the famous house must remain confidential.

“Ikaw ay hindi isang official housemate ng bahay ko. Bagay na dapat mong itago sa lahat ng housemates. Bilang ka-collab ko, ikaw ang magsisimula ng big charity mission sa aking bahay,” Kuya told him.

Instead of competing as a regular housemate, Robbie has been entrusted with launching a charity mission, giving his stay inside the house a different purpose.

The young Star Magic artist responded with gratitude and humility, sharing that he had been praying for guidance about the reason behind his participation in the program.

“Okay po, Kuya. Pinagdadasalan ko po talaga kay Lord kung ano talaga ang magiging purpose ko dito. May mabuting dahilan. So I think, purpose is very important in anything we do in our lives po, Kuya,” Robbie said.

His response reflected his willingness to embrace the responsibility given to him, even if it meant taking a different path from the other personalities inside the house.

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Robbie, the son of Robert Jaworski Jr. and Mikee Cojuangco, has been gaining attention among viewers for his personality, sincerity, and interactions with fellow participants.

The revelation also adds an intriguing twist to the ongoing season, particularly because the other housemates are not supposed to know the truth about his special assignment.

While some viewers may be disappointed that Robbie is not officially competing for the season's top prize, his participation could still leave a meaningful impact through the charity mission he has been asked to initiate.