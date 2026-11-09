‘You’re special’ — Gehlee comforts emotional Bela Arcal after maiden 'PBB' nomination night

Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0 housemate Gehlee Dangca comforted fellow housemate Bela Arcal, who became emotional following the show's first nomination night last Sunday.

"Ang hirap magboto kasi parang lahat magagaling," Arcal told Dangca and the other female housemates.

"Magaling ka rin naman ah. Ate, seriously, kung may isang bagay na babaguhin ko sa iyo is like parang lagi mong nilalait ang sarili mo. Hindi mo ba naisip na may reason kung bakit ka napili for here?" Dangca told Arcal, adding, "You're special naman in your own way."

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Fellow housemate Winwyn Marquez also agreed with Dangca, saying: "That's true, Bela."

Arcal, meanwhile, admitted that she did not want to come across as overly dramatic.

"Baka sabihin nila ano ako dramatic. Bakit ba ako sobrang iyakin? Nalulungkot kasi ako. Wala eh pinasok ko ito. Noong una kasi parang akala ko trip-trip lang ito. Hindi pala ito trip, trip lang,’ she said.

Arcal's emotional reaction came after Big Brother called the housemates into the confession room one by one to cast their votes during the first round of nominations.