PBB’s Jeo and Gehlee inspire Zack Tabudlo’s new song

Zack Tabudlo draws inspiration from the unexpected chemistry of 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0' housemates Jeo Ong and Gehlee, turning their connection into a new song titled 'Tsaka Nalang.'

Singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo found inspiration from the latest season of Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0, creating a new song based on the unexpected connection between housemates Jeo Ong and Gehlee.

The hitmaker revealed that he wrote “Tsaka Nalang” after watching the reality show and being drawn to the dynamic between Jeo and Gehlee, who have been receiving attention from viewers for their natural chemistry inside the PBB house.

Jeo, known as the “Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan,” and Gehlee, the “Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas,” have become one of the pairs being shipped by fans, with even some of their fellow housemates noticing and teasing their growing bond.

“Sa kakapanood ko ng PBB, I wrote a song about Jeo and Gehlee. This is a song called ‘Tsaka Nalang,’” Zack shared in a social media post.

He also revealed that the track came together in a short amount of time, saying he finished writing the song just the night before its release.

“It’s actually insane how I had to finish this song last night. And now it’s coming out for you guys!!!” he wrote.

Known for creating emotional tracks inspired by personal experiences and stories, Zack said he is excited for fans to finally hear the song that was sparked by Jeo and Gehlee’s journey inside the reality show.