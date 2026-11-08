Palawan food producer joins China import expo

Real’s Food Products of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, joins the Philippine delegation at the 2026 China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, showcasing the province's food industry to potential international buyers.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A Palawan-based food manufacturer is showcasing Philippine-made products at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, as part of efforts to expand the international market reach of local enterprises.

Real’s Food Products, a food producer based in Puerto Princesa City, is among the Philippine companies participating in the international trade exhibition, which runs from 5 to 10 November at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The company's participation was confirmed through the official exhibitor listing of FOODPhilippines, an export promotion platform supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

The international exhibition provides an opportunity for Filipino food manufacturers to introduce their products to overseas buyers, distributors and potential business partners.

According to DTI-Palawan, participation in international trade exhibitions helps promote locally manufactured products while creating opportunities for market expansion and business partnerships.

Real’s Food Products is known for producing locally made food products, including banana crackers, highlighting the potential of Palawan's food processing industry to reach consumers beyond the domestic market.

The CIIE serves as a major international trade platform connecting overseas manufacturers and exporters with potential buyers in China and other participating markets.

For local enterprises in Palawan, such exposure could create opportunities for increased production, wider distribution and future export partnerships.